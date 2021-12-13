MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love Letters to Mina": a moving exploration of a true love match. "Love Letters to Mina" is the creation of published authors Kim Cleveland-Burns and Kara Burns-Guzman, a mother-daughter duo.
Cleveland-Burns and Burns-Guzman share, "The eyes of love are deep green with pupils that travel to the end of eternity. These smiling eyes are the emeralds that sojourn through life befriending anyone and everyone that needs a loving compatriot. They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but I say beauty runs deep inside the soul of Mina Thornes Cleveland and her beloved Richard right from the start.
"He promised to love her for an eternity. Together, they shaped a life that had meaning, and it all began with the love letters from his military base, each one sealed with a kiss. Life in the 1950s in America gave a balance to simple dreams. Faith, hope, and love, but the greatest of these is love (1 Corinthians 13:13). The love that Richard held for Mina lasted an eternity and was preserved in his letters to Mina during the 1950s. Years after his death, as Mina lost her eyesight, Richard's eternal love, sealed with an everlasting kiss, gave her strength and faith to carry on. If only we could all see the power of love. On the back of every letter, this power was evident in these four simple letters:
"SWAK
(Sealed with a Kiss)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim Cleveland-Burns and Kara Burns-Guzman's new book is a charming arrangement of family history and personal letters.
The authors are proud to present a private look into the lives of Mina and Richard.
