MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hannah's Promise": a lovely faith-based children's work. "Hannah's Promise" is the creation of published author Kim E. Douglas.

Douglas shares, "Hannah's Prayer of Rejoicing:

"My heart rejoices in the Lord

In the Lord my voice is lifted high

My mouth boasts over my enemies,

For I delight in Your deliverance

There is no one holy like the Lord

There is no one beside You

There is no Rock like our God.

(1 Samuel 2:1-2)"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim E. Douglas's new book offers readers a clear picture of Hannah's life with relevant scripture.

Douglas offers readers and their families an exciting opportunity for continued biblical education through this delightful work.

Consumers can purchase "Hannah's Promise" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

