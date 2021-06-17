MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Little Girl with Yellow Hair": a lovely tale that follows a young child who is curious about the differences among people. Her Mimi tells her all about the wonderful uniqueness of God's children. "The Little Girl with Yellow Hair" is the creation of published author Kim Laforet, a Realtor who lives in Michigan. She has journaled and written letters all her life and is excited about her first of what she hopes is many releases.
Laforet shares, "Kids are curious, wondering about all sorts of things that sometimes parents have a hard time explaining.
"Enjoy the simple explanation of differing skin colors from a Mimi to her granddaughter that makes a sometimes uncomfortable topic easy to talk about.
"Broaching the subject of different races at an early age is the best way to ensure your child grows with the understanding and empathy for all God's children in the way He intended."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim Laforet's new book is a captivating read about friendship, unity, and love among different races. This work doesn't only entertain children, but also helps adults begin a conversation with them about how everyone in this world is equal despite not being alike in speech, skin color, physique, and more.
View a synopsis of "The Little Girl with Yellow Hair" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Little Girl with Yellow Hair" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Little Girl with Yellow Hair," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
