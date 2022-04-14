"Elaina and the Sisters: A Christian Fairytale" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim Michelle Gerber is a delightful fiction that will enchant young readers from the first page as a tale of faith and hope unfolds.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Elaina and the Sisters: A Christian Fairytale": a delightful tale of adventure and friendship. "Elaina and the Sisters: A Christian Fairytale" is the creation of published author Kim Michelle Gerber, a loving wife, mother, and native of Australia who now resides in South Carolina where she works as a watercolor artist.
Gerber shares, "Are fairies real? What if I told you that our physical world isn't all that there is? This is the story of two lost little girls who stumbled into a world that they thought was just make-believe. Elaina, the woodland fairy who watches over the woods near Shayla and Summer's new home, finds herself in a dilemma. Should she reveal herself to them and help the lost girls find their way back home? This story begins a new chapter in Elaina's life and a new love for the humans that she shares her woods with."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim Michelle Gerber's new book features vibrant artwork that will capture the imagination of young readers.
Gerber pairs an engrossing narrative with her own artwork to take readers on a journey into the land of fairies.
Consumers can purchase "Elaina and the Sisters: A Christian Fairytale" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Elaina and the Sisters: A Christian Fairytale," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
