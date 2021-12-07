MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Prison to Possibilities: Paving Your Path": a potent resource for resetting one's path and starting anew. "From Prison to Possibilities: Paving Your Path" is the creation of published author Kim Nugent, a master certified stakeholder-centered leadership coach with an exceptional track record across generations of mentoring aspiring people into career and life success.
Nugent shares, "The purpose of this book is to develop a plan for your successful transition from incarceration to living a full and productive life post-release. Ideally, the process of getting ready for the transition starts six months prior to your release. The ideal structure is for you to have a mentor and go through this program every week while still in prison and twelve weeks post-incarceration. The objective is to reduce recidivism by addressing community-reintegration issues and providing a structure for transition success. In other words, to keep you from returning to prison by helping you build a successful life as you address typical problems in the free world outside of the prison walls!
"The book provides some prework to get you ready to reach out to a mentor. Once you are ready, you and your mentor will meet weekly to discuss the chapter. The design of the book is to provide you with an opportunity to work on life and employability skills. Finally, a checklist and templates are provided to ensure post-release readiness.
"By the grace of God, most people have not been incarcerated and probably cannot imagine how their life would have turned out if they had gone to prison. It is my prayer that if you or your family member or a church partner are reading this book, they will believe you are worth it and want to reinvest in you to give you a second chance. We all deserve a second chance. Certainly, God has provided for a lifetime of chances!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim Nugent's new book will inspire and educate through a series of useful exercises.
Nugent's approach encourages self-sufficiency, job readiness, and empowerment in hopes of helping reduce the odds of recidivism.
Consumers can purchase "From Prison to Possibilities: Paving Your Path" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "From Prison to Possibilities: Paving Your Path," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing