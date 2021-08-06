MEADVILLE, Pa., August 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When Will I See My Family?": a heartfelt story for young children who are away from family. "When Will I See My Family?" is the creation of published author Kim Stafford, the loving wife of a blueberry farmer and mother to four biological children. A passionate advocate for children, Stafford welcomed nine foster children into the family home over four short years.
Stafford shares, "Children in foster care are often misunderstood and unheard. 'When Will I See My Family?' shows Alex and Derek's first twenty-four hours in foster care. The book creates normalcy for children and provides comfort to know they are not alone when placed in a home. If you're welcoming a child into your home, the story can spark conversation and shed light on the experience of being placed into a foster home. This book will help you relate to a foster child in your life, whether you're a foster parent, sibling, teacher, neighbor, or friend."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim Stafford's new book is a charming opportunity to open conversation with one's own children or those entering foster care.
The author's compassionate story and short resource section is a creative chance for guardians to help the little ones they encounter have a better understanding of what is happening around them when presented with the idea of foster care.
