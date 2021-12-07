PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kimball Hughes Public Relations is a recipient of the 2021 Gold MarCom Award for its outstanding diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) communications campaign on behalf of the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF).
Led by Public Relations Director Eileen Coyne, the agency worked with IICF in 2020 and 2021 to amplify IICF's DE&I efforts on behalf of the insurance industry. This work included telling the stories of industry professionals and promoting IICF's International Inclusion in Insurance Global Conference, a virtual event held in July 2021.
"Kimball Hughes PR understands that promoting DE&I is critical to our future. It's engrained in our company culture and as such, we find ourselves fortunate to promote these critical initiatives on behalf of our clients every day," said Coyne. "We are particularly grateful for the opportunity to use our professional skills to foster social good in partnership with IICF, which helps communities and enriches lives by uniting the collective strengths of the insurance industry."
Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals, the Marcom Awards recognize outstanding achievements by creative communications professionals involved in developing marketing and communication materials and programs. Entrants are selected from more than 300 categories and evaluated by industry professionals looking for work that exceeds a high standard of excellence.
Kimball Hughes PR is among an elite group of industry leaders to receive a 2021 MarCom Gold Award recognizing the agency's commitment to highlight fresh strategies, tactics and opportunities for a diverse and inclusive insurance industry workforce.
