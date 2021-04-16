MEADVILLE, Pa., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Strategies of the Enemy": a thought-provoking examination of the power of faith in the face of adversity. "Strategies of the Enemy" is the creation of published author, Kimberley C. Cleare, a resident of The Bahamas and proud mother.
Cleare shares, "The enemy will do whatever it takes to sabotage our destiny; it is our responsibility to stay the course and continue to follow the precepts of God, the heavenly Father, no matter the type of adversity that seeks to challenges us.
"This book will expose The Strategies of the Enemy as the plan of the enemy is to remove, change, and manipulate laws (laws of the mind, body, environment, and legislation) to bring into effect a 'controlling authority;' this controlling authority does not have to consult our desires to function. Subsequently, the enemy will try to deceive us into believing that "this is who we really are" under this altered and demonic controlling authority.
"But we must know that God has given us all a 'free will,' and it is God, our heavenly Father, that can break every chain (manipulated law)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cleare's new book invites readers to become fully aware of the ways in which we can be manipulated from God's light and how to be strong through times of spiritual warfare.
Writing with clear intent, Cleare hopes to encourage readers to take strength in their faith and protect themselves from the manipulations of the modern world.
