"Jackson and Liam's Fishing Adventure" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberley Mabe is a charming story of two little boys and a doting grandfather who provides epic adventure and important lessons of faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jackson and Liam's Fishing Adventure": a delightful children's tale with valuable biblical themes. "Jackson and Liam's Fishing Adventure" is the creation of published author Kimberley Mabe.
Mabe shares, "The pandemic had caused cousins Jackson and Liam to be separated at their own homes for several weeks. The warm weather of summer encouraged them to ask their grandfather to take them fishing. Popaw's fishing trips always include fun, excitement, and Bible stories and lessons, and he was happy to take them.
"Their fun-filled trip, along with a few Bible verses and Bible stories, complete the exciting story of Jackson and Liam's Fishing Adventure."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberley Mabe's new book will entertain and inspire as young readers are exposed to key components of the Christian faith.
Mabe offers readers a delightful adventure that is certain to encourage readers to learn more about God's word as it's presented in an easy-to-follow and inspiring format.
Consumers can purchase "Jackson and Liam's Fishing Adventure" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Jackson and Liam's Fishing Adventure," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing