MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Heaven in Her Hair": an eye-opening memoir that reminds the readers to never lose hope no matter what they are going through in life, for Christ will never leave them behind. "Heaven in Her Hair" is the creation of published author Kimberley Noggle, a writer who enjoys reading, cooking, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. She is also a compassionate Pro-Life advocate and enjoys helping others find healing through Christ.
Noggle writes, "Heaven in Her Hair is a true testimony of healing and redemption through Christ after an abortion. The story begins from when I first accepted Christ at 16 years old, but let the world and my living without a relationship with Christ create a slow, but the destructive path that almost killed me twice (suicide & a drug overdose). The abortion, that I did not want, created guilt, anxiety, and depression that I could not handle, even when my life should have seemed perfect. I struggled for almost 17 years after aborting my first child (even after committing my all to Him and finding His Forgiveness and recovering from a drug addiction I used to escape the pain). Circumstance and secrets kept me from complete healing and restoration in Him! However, I finally found true forgiveness, love, peace, and joy through surrendering my silence about abortion and understanding the true depths of Christ's love, forgiveness, and atonement. I discovered that grieving over my child was acceptable, that my child matters, and the power of claiming her and speaking out is crucial to healing and helping others. There is hope if you are suffering after an abortion and there is love, acceptance, and restoration through Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberley Noggle's new book serves as a living testimony to readers that Christ will always be there for them through whatever challenges they are facing in life.
View a synopsis of "Heaven in Her Hair" on YouTube.
