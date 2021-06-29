MEADVILLE, Pa., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The BOD3Y of Christ as God Intended: Being Out-There By Design, Developing, Disciples Including Your(Self)": a faithful journey of a woman who overcomes her life of fear and pain when she serves and surrenders herself to God. "The BOD3Y of Christ as God Intended: Being Out-There By Design, Developing, Disciples Including Your(Self)" is the creation of published author Kimberley Woods, a former military officer and a businesswoman.
Woods shares, "Life with faith in something bigger than yourself can yield great rewards. We have all seen on the news and in our lives how life without faith and service to a higher power can cause us to cling on to things that do not matter. We end up creating prisons for ourselves and our families."
"We are called to set the captives free and give an example to love unfiltered. We are given the example of the women caught in adultery. We were shown that love covers a multitude of wrongs and that we all have fallen short. BOD3Y is a path for anyone stuck in their past. It is a tool that anyone can use to be set free."
"Kim Woods left a successful business career to pursue the visions for her life. From starting with a small business designed to provide jobs for rehabilitated adults to returning to a business career out of fear to being laid off for the first time to starting another small distributor business, Kim surrendered her life to Jesus Christ. Amen. Through bouts of fear and uncertainty, she had a wilderness experience that helped to focus her efforts to help set the captives free. BOD3Y is not only for Christians; but BOD3Y is also for anyone seeking to be free from a life that is empty, void, and without meaning. Come on now!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberley Woods's new book is a Christ-centered work that helps one embrace enlightenment and seek the strengthening of their soul in order to face different challenges in life.
