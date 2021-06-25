MEADVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Where Do I Find God?": an inspiring children's narrative. "Where Do I Find God?" is the creation of published author Kimberly Boyd, a devoted wife and loving mother who hopes to embolden a sense of faith in little ones everywhere.
Boyd shares, "Where Do I Find God? is a sweet story about ways we can encourage our children to find God's love all around them. Especially in today's fast-paced life when we want to slow down and teach our children that God is in everything they see and touch. God is everywhere."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Boyd's new book is a charming read about finding God in the little moments.
With a lyrical story and darling illustrations, parents and children alike will be inspired by the touching tale within.
View a synopsis of "Where Do I Find God?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Where Do I Find God?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Where Do I Find God?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing