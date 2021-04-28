MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Believe! Believer! Put Some Super On That Natural!": a powerful testament to the power of faith. "Believe! Believer! Put Some Super On That Natural!" is the creation of published author, Kimberly Johnson, a devoted wife and faithful Christian.
Johnson shares, "Believe! Believer! Put Some Super on That Natural! is a book written to encourage you as a believer of our Lord Jesus Christ as you further believe in Him, grow thru prayer, and to lean, rely, and confidently trust in our Lord and Savior with all your heart. Believe now and recognize the Spirit of Truth, Holy Spirit, our ever-present supernatural help, will guide us through this natural world when we acknowledge Him and heed His voice. He will never fail!
Believe! Believer! Put Some Super on That Natural! shares with you lessons of the heart learned by the author. There is a journaling section for recording your prayers, scriptures, and instructions from God, which can be a helpful tool for you to see them written out.
So when we receive revelation from our Lord God, tell others about His divine wisdom and acknowledge. May we grow together in this world as we increase in our prayer life and walk in our predestined God-given purpose on earth.
We accepted Christ Jesus, our Redeemer, by believing. Believer, be assured and set your heart to believe our supernatural Lord God hears our prayers, and if we know that He hears us, whatever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we have asked of Him. Be confident that our prayers are answered when we first pray them. The Lord God truly wants to bless you so! He is ever mindful of us! Let's be a person after God's own heart! For the heart of the matter is a matter of the heart! Believe! Believer!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Johnson's new book inspires readers to pursue and appreciate a deeper trust in Christ.
Pairing examples from the authors life with relevant Scripture, Johnson invites readers on a journey of discovery as they contemplate their current and future relationship with God.
View a synopsis of "Believe! Believer! Put Some Super On That Natural!" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Believe! Believer! Put Some Super On That Natural!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Believe! Believer! Put Some Super On That Natural!", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing