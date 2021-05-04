MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Dog Who Thought She Ate Christmas": a darling holiday tale. "The Dog Who Thought She Ate Christmas" is the creation of published author, Kimberly Melton, a native of Virginia and history buff.
Melton writes, "Grizz is home alone, and she's getting hungry. Everywhere she looks there are Christmas goodies. She knows she shouldn't eat them, but her stomach has a mind of its own. Will she be able to wait until her family gets home? Or is she going to get in trouble?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Melton's new book is a lighthearted adventure of a young puppy left alone for almost too long.
Grizz struggles to keep out of trouble with delicious Christmas treats around. Read along to discover what misadventures ensue.
View a synopsis of "The Dog Who Thought She Ate Christmas" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Dog Who Thought She Ate Christmas" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Dog Who Thought She Ate Christmas", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
