MEADVILLE, Pa., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Afrocentric Princess: How to Help Your Daughter Embrace Her Natural Beauty": an enticing story of a young girl who struggles to embrace herself because of her overall image but later on realizes that she too is a princess. "The Afrocentric Princess: How to Help Your Daughter Embrace Her Natural Beauty" is the creation of published author Kimberly S. Moore, a children advocate who enjoys writing. It is her hope to reach children through her books. She also works with special needs children and she is active in women's ministry.
Moore writes, "Many African-American girls struggle with their looks and their overall self-image. Many things that they see in the world does not reflect who they are, and some of them are in an identity crisis. Webster defines a 'princess' as a female member of a royal family. God created male and female in his image by putting careful thought into individuality. God considers his creation as royalty, and he is the king. Therefore, all girls regardless of color, hair texture, or looks have the right to be a princess. 'The Afrocentric Princess' was written to encourage girls to embrace their looks and see themselves as beautiful, special, worthy, unique, and fearless. The book is also designed for parents to see that their daughters need a lot of encouragement and love to feel special. It is my hope that girls will begin to see that "true" beauty lies within, and that God loves them dearly."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly S. Moore's new book is a ravishing tale that shows the equal and encompassing love of God. This book is designed to let the readers understand that everyone is made out of God's own image and likeness; therefore, everyone is equally beautiful and can bring out the prince and princess inside of them.
This book is also designed for parents to encourage their children to embrace themselves and to let their daughters feel that they are uniquely and specially made by God.
