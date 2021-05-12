MEADVILLE, Pa., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Momma, You Are Loved: A forty-day journey in God's love": an outstanding reminder of God's ever-present love. "Momma, You Are Loved: A forty-day journey in God's love" is the creation of published author Kimberly Sexton, a family woman and elementary school art teacher who has a passion to encourage mothers to know how truly loved by God they are.
Sexton shares, "Ever since the birth of my firstborn, Emma, I have come to taste a love from God that I had never known before. This newfound love I experienced filled me with a new desire to help all mommas know how truly loved they are—loved by the Highest King and worthy of raising His children that He gave us as an inheritance.
"Two years ago, I started writing devotions that sparked from my taste in God's love, which consisted of the everyday moments I experienced with my daughter. While writing, I became pregnant with my son, Asher; and shortly after, the unimaginable happened. My firstborn, the daughter who helped me taste God's love, became diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Now, a new trial tested my faith in God's love and everything I had been writing about.
"Soon, my writings became a journey where I desperately needed to stay wrapped up in God's love—a deeper calling into His grace by finding Him in the suffering. A new question arose from the pain, 'Do I really know God's love?' I felt as if I could hear God speaking into my heart, 'You had a taste of my love, but you don't truly understand how great My love is.' A love that I had to learn to take root in, discovering one day at a time by ridding myself of my fleshly nature and filling myself up with His word.
"Momma, I invite you to take this forty-day journey with me through real-life momma moments where God's love carried me through. May you allow me into your day and help you feel God wrapping you up into His strong arms. I pray my writings and testimonies will speak life to your heart and open your soul to become rooted in His love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Sexton's new book is a great tool to encourage the heart, open the mind, and liven the spirit amidst life's trials. With lots of scriptures and the author's personal commentaries for readers to chew on, this book offers precious wisdom to all, whether or not they are mothers—but especially if they are. This is a welcome addition to a mother's personal library.
View a synopsis of "Momma, You Are Loved: A forty-day journey in God's love" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Momma, You Are Loved: A forty-day journey in God's love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Momma, You Are Loved: A forty-day journey in God's love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
