MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Secrets and Shadows": an engrossing story of young love, dangerous abusers, and the devotion found between mother and daughter. "Secrets and Shadows" is the creation of published author Kimberly Yohey.
Yohey shares, "Things happen. Life changes. This is the interesting life of Evie Mathews. She thought she had things easy in life, until they weren't anymore. She was a young mother who had a boyfriend who went from being really sweet and caring to suddenly being terrifying. When she moves and meets new friends at her school, she never expected to find love again, but that is not the worse that happens. She takes many trips to the hospital, and her life is changed even more than it already had been."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Yohey's new book carries a poignant message of the dangers of domestic abuse at any age.
Yohey presents a brief yet powerful narrative of a young woman attempting to protect her beloved daughter and build a life while still working to finish high school. This emotional tale will leave readers wanting more as they get to know Evie, Emma, and those who love them.
