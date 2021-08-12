MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "It Happened Now What?: How to Move Beyond the Pain to Take Back Your Power!": a moving example of the resiliency of the human spirit. "It Happened Now What?: How to Move Beyond the Pain to Take Back Your Power!" is the creation of published author Kimcherian Johnson, a devoted wife and loving mother who has been blessed with five grandchildren and one godson. She is the founder of Empowered by HIM Book Connection and co-founder of a global Christian-based life connection group entitled PURE Partners.
Johnson shares, "Fall and autumn—two words used to describe the same season. It was my favorite season and also my worst. On one hand, I loved how the wind brushed against my cheeks on a windy day; and on the other hand, I hated how the dead trees reminded me of myself. Hollow on the inside but full of color on the outside.
"'If you want to know what we're doing, come in and see.' Those were the last words spoken to me before I learned to run without direction. This book is for those who have experienced or are connected to someone with trauma, hurt, and shame. You've run from it, covered it up, overcompensated for it, and hid it; but it's time to face it, release it to God, and declare your victory over it.
"Whatever your 'it' happens to be, there is nothing bigger than the cross. It's time to move beyond your pain and take back your power."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimcherian Johnson's new book is an encouraging ode to those who have suffered trauma or abuse and come out on the other side through God's love.
With personal reflections and notes of encouragement, Johnson hopes to encourage others on the path to recovery from the valleys of life.
View a synopsis of "It Happened Now What?: How to Move Beyond the Pain to Take Back Your Power!" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "It Happened Now What?: How to Move Beyond the Pain to Take Back Your Power!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "It Happened Now What?: How to Move Beyond the Pain to Take Back Your Power!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
