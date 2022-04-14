"Farmyard Faith" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kinsey M. Rockett is an entertaining and inspiring tale of the author's experiences with moving to the country and learning the ins and outs of farming.
"Farmyard Faith": practical character applications drawn from a life lived in awe of God's creation. "Farmyard Faith" is the creation of published author Kinsey M. Rockett.
Rockett shares, "'As the vehicle turned, a wooden thump startled us. Chris and I both whipped around in our seats. "Mom," said Chris in a this-is-serious tone, "we've got a big problem!"
"'Two of the packages had fallen on their sides. The first was still intact, and no harm was done there. The other, however, was another story.
"'A bee package typically has a small piece of wood tacked across its top to secure the syrup can in place. Ours lacked this safeguard, and when the second package fell, the can slid out and landed in the back of the van. This left a gaping hole in the top of the box, enabling the contents to spill into the vehicle.
"'The bees were loose.'
"In 2008, at the age of nine, Kinsey Rockett faced a dramatic life change when her family traded their suburban home for a new way of life, country life, in another part of the state. A change initially met with apprehension soon became a source of anticipation and joy as she assisted with the process of starting a small farm. As land and livestock expanded, so did opportunities to learn, not only in 'farm know-how,' but also in life lessons, both practical and spiritual.
"In Farmyard Faith, Kinsey recounts with seriousness and humor many events that took place during a period of ten years. Some stories reveal her own heart and how the Lord used each of those circumstances to help her grow; others are shared as an illustration of biblical truth. All were written to inspire the reader to a deeper faith and closer walk with the Lord."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kinsey M. Rockett's new book will draw a laugh and challenge the heart as readers walk with the author through a series of unexpected lessons on the farm.
Rockett shares in hopes of showing the truth of Scripture in a practical, memorable way that will encourage her reader to become more like Christ.
