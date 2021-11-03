PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knight Athletics, a minority business enterprise providing construction and installation services for athletics and auditorium facilities throughout the greater Ohio Valley announced today that they have been acquired by H2I Group, led by Dan Moran. This is a major milestone in the thrilling story of Knight Athletics, founded in 2006 by NBA forward Toby Knight. Under Toby Knight's leadership, his privately held company has grown to exceed millions of dollars in business earned by serving the community recreational needs of high schools, community centers, colleges and more. "This life has been a dream. I have been able to do what I love most, help people play, safely." He adds, "Merging with H2I Group will help us reach more people with the same great service and product excellence. And there is nobody better in the business than Dan Moran to be partnering with." Knight has known Moran for over twenty years dating back to when Knight was at the Porter Athletic Equipment Company and before Moran's company Athletic Specialties was acquired by H2I Group in 2014. "My business grew 4x after I was acquired by H2I Group. I am very excited for the Knight team to experience the support, leadership, technology and values this merger brings that I have experienced first hand." Says Moran.
This deal has been in development since early 2021 with the strategic intent to fortify H2I Group's national footprint deep into the Ohio Valley and expand Knight's service range. "Toby has built an incredible business. Strong on reputation and quality. We are honored to join forces to keep more businesses supported with our combined great work." says Moran.
With the partnership of H2I Group, Knight business will benefit from business systems and tools previously out of reach including Salesforce and Rumbix. Knight also gains strong internal support including H2I Group HR, IT, Operations, Logistics and Marketing services to help grow their team and support their business goals.
Mr. Knight credits his company success to his family who helps run the business, his team members and customers who have become like family. "There is nothing we won't do to make sure our customers are happy and our team is taken care of." The Knight team will remain intact with no layoffs or job changes due to the merger. Their headquarters will remain in Pittsburgh, PA. Their brand will transition to H2I Group by the end of 2022. Until then they will operate as Knight Athletics, an H2I Group Company.
H2I Group is the nation's leader in design & build for medical projects across hospitals & clinics and entertainment venues including stadiums, resorts & casinos. The company excels in creating safe welcoming spaces featuring state-of-the art technology and finely crafted architectural woodwork. In 2021 H2I Group came under the leadership of President Dan Moran. He, along with over 300 nationwide employees, strive to uphold LEGACY values dating back to 1924.
