PITTSBURGH, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knight Athletics, founded in 2006 by former NBA superstar Toby Knight, celebrates major career milestone as a minority business enterprise with 15 years of business success. As the leader in athletic facility construction, equipment installation and service throughout the Ohio Valley Knight Athletics has made it possible for thousands of students to play, safely. Something Mr. Knight takes very seriously. "Born in the Bronx I was very fortunate to attend Port Jefferson High School, one of the top schools on Long Island. Play was encouraged there, and basketball became my life." It was no surprise to his academic mentors when Mr. Knight went on to play for Notre Dame and then into the NBA as starting forward for the New York Knicks. Averaging 19.1 points per game, his career was cut short by an ACL tear defending Larry Bird. A day after his knee operation he was already thumbing through business magazines thinking about his next move. Planning ahead for an unknown future. "I never quit on basketball. I played basketball a long time before I was paid to play the game." Knight's passion for basketball and high business acumen led him to build one of the most successful Athletic Facility start-ups in the country.
His wife Marianne, college sweetheart with whom he reconnected after twenty years apart recalls his entrepreneurial inspiration vividly "He called from a payphone and said, 'Marianne I think we can do this!' As he shared his vision for what is now Knight Athletics, I was an art educator and knew nothing about facility construction, and yet here we are." Knight is most proud to have survived Covid without any layoffs or change in compensation. "We ran lean before and it served us well during the crisis "Mr. Knight credits his family who helps run the business and this team members and customers who have become like family. "There is nothing we won't do to make sure our customers are happy and our team is taken care of."
That devotion is felt by Knight's customers. "I have nothing but positive comments and high respect for this man." says George Leasure, President of Nello Construction. Long time business colleague Dan Moran says, "Knight Athletics is a quality organization with a great leader. Toby has built a culture that exceeds expectations of his customers."
Today Knight Athletics is privately held, multi-million dollar organization servicing athletic facilities, auditoriums, and theaters offering installation, maintenance, along with product education and training to architects, owners and contractors.
###
For more information, please email Marianne Knight at mknight@knightathletics.net
Media Contact
Marianne Knight, Knight Athletics, 4123438833, mknight@knightathletics.net
SOURCE Knight Athletics