RADNOR, Pa., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowFully Learning Group ("KnowFully" or the "Company"), a leading provider of continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and digital learning solutions to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors, today announced that A.S.A.P. Technology™ has won The EdTech Cool Tool Award 2021, in the Adaptive Technology Solution category.
A.S.A.P. Technology is the AI that powers the most efficient, effective exam review programs on the market. By identifying the student's stronger and weaker knowledge areas via strategically developed assessments and taking into consideration real exam content weightings, real-time algorithms create personalized study plans that focus exactly where the student needs help.
Even better, these plans continually adapt as they make their way through the course, while the industry-first MyMCQ feature works to incrementally increase the difficulty of the content served for the individual, based on their performance to date, to ensure a student continues to learn and be challenged. A.S.A.P. Technology is multi-award winning, including recognition from BIG Innovation Awards, the Stevie Awards and other trusted third-party review sites.
"We are delighted and honored to have received this recognition," said Phil Salgado, Chief Learning Officer for KnowFully Learning Group. "We, as a company, are dedicated to improving learning outcomes for our students across our industries through the use of powerful adaptive technology and innovative learning solutions."
"Our ASAP Technology is tried and tested as the fastest route to exam readiness, allowing learners to accelerate their path to earning their credentials by enabling them to focus their studies on what they need to learn as opposed to what they already know and we look forward to continuing this good work throughout 2021 and beyond."
Alongside this exciting win, KnowFully's innovative software solutions ReadySCORE, an exam readiness indicator, and UniversityPASS, a curriculum solutions tool, have been recognized as finalists in the Test Prep Solution and the Classroom Management Solution categories.
A.S.A.P. Technology powers all exam prep courses across both the accounting and the healthcare divisions of KnowFully Learning Group - including Surgent Exam Review's award-winning test prep courses for the CPA Exam, EA Exam, CMA Exam and others; and PharmCon's NAPLEX and PTCE test prep courses.
"The worldwide pandemic put education and training to the test, but remote learning and working—in many unexpected ways—ultimately brought us closer," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program.
"Trying times revealed strengths and capabilities of people and workability of products. Leaders and innovators with their tools and techniques worked hard to keep the learning world connected to knowledge and each other. As so many have shown, nothing can stop the human spirit—and we continue to move forward," Rivero said.
KnowFully is backed by NexPhase Capital, LP, a thematic and operationally-focused private equity firm.
ABOUT KNOWFULLY
Founded in 1985 as Surgent McCoy CPE, LLC, the KnowFully Learning Group is now a leading provider of end-to-end professional education in the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's brands enable students and professionals to more efficiently prepare for and pass professional licensure exams, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials and leverage the comprehensive, practical, in-depth continuing education they need to remain at the forefront of their industries thereafter. For more information, please visit http://www.knowfully.com.
ABOUT EDTECH DIGEST AND THE EDTECH AWARDS
EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed and Skills & Workforce sectors.
Media Contact
Megan Matthews, KnowFully Learning Group, 2676704816, matthewsme@knowfully.com
SOURCE KnowFully Learning Group