NORTH WALES, Pa., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The safety of our attendees, speakers, sponsors, vendors, and staff are the utmost priority to us and due to the rapid escalation of COVID-19, we determined we could not move forward with a live event in Las Vegas. After careful consideration of all of our options, we have decided to make KnowIt 2020 a 100% live-stream virtual event. The attendee experience will include access to all of our thought-provoking track sessions and keynotes. Simultaneously, interactive features such as polls, Q&A and prize giveaways will also be taking place online through our virtual-streaming platform providing attendees with a seamless experience.
About KnowIt
KnowIt is an organization that unites the intellectual property and innovation ecosystem (both creators and protectors) to facilitate the kind of collaboration that is vital in our interconnected digital world. More specifically, our mission is to further advance innovation by creating a community of disruptors and change-makers that will challenge the status quo, identify trends, change the narrative and ultimately lead the conversation for the future of IP and innovation.
