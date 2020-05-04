PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that KnowIt 2020, a three-day live-stream exploring the future of innovation and intellectual property rights in a digital world, has released its final agenda.
The event will examine critical issues that are fundamental to understanding the changes happening today in innovation, science and commerce, also known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the changes that will define the future.
Join more than 115 leading speakers and 500+ attendees as thought-leaders endeavor to define intellectual output – and capture hidden value – in a digital world that relies on knowledge, speed and distribution of information.
Confirmed speakers include: Jonathan Taplin (author of "Move Fast and Break Things," Director Emeritus at the University of Southern California's Annenberg Innovation Lab, and a Hollywood film producer), David Kappos, Partner at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; David Nimmer, Of Counsel at Irell & Manella; Scott Frank, President & CEO of AT&T IP; Astronaut Garrett Reisman (Ret.), Professor of Astronautical Engineering at USC & Senior Advisor of SpaceX; Polina Zvyagina, ESQ., Counsel at Airbnb, and Paul R. Michel, Chief Judge, US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (Ret.).
Sample sessions:
- Jonathan Taplin Presents: Artificial Intelligence is Coming for Our Democracy
- Is Intellectual Property Ready for Prime Time in the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
- The Patent Bargain: Innovation's Past, Present and Future
- Assessing the Impact of the 2019 Revised Patent Subject Matter Eligibility Guidance
- AI Is Being Trained Using Human Creative Output. Is That Fair?
- Brands in the Age of Technology: A Brand is No Longer Just a Trademark
- Machine Learning, AI and Data Security - Analyzing the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
- Building a Broader IP Community: How Awareness Fosters Value
- Fireside Chat: Marshall Phelps & Chief Judge Paul Michel
There will be opportunities for attendees to ask questions and engage in live polling on some panels.
About KnowIt
KnowIt is an organization that unites the intellectual property and innovation ecosystem (both creators and protectors) to facilitate the kind of collaboration that is vital in our interconnected digital world. Our mission is to further advance innovation by creating a community of disruptors and change-makers that will challenge the status quo, identify trends, change the narrative and ultimately lead the conversation for the future of IP and innovation.
