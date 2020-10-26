PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds, today reported preliminary net income attributable to Koppers for the third quarter of $75.6 million, or $3.53 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.9 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Preliminary income from continuing operations attributable to Koppers for the third quarter was $39.1 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, a record quarter, compared to income from continuing operations of $18.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Beginning in 2020, results of Koppers (Jiangsu) Carbon Chemical Company Limited (KJCC) are classified as held for sale and as discontinued operations for the current year as well as the comparable prior year period. As previously announced, the divestiture of KJCC was completed on September 30, 2020, which resulted in a preliminary gain on sale of $35.8 million in the quarter.
The preliminary adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020 were $35.1 million and $1.64 per share, a record quarter, compared to $24.4 million and $1.16 per share in the prior year quarter, respectively.
Adjustments to preliminary pre-tax income excluded $5.3 million in earnings for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $8.2 million in charges for the prior year quarter. For both periods, the adjustments included restructuring expenses as well as non-cash effects related to LIFO and mark-to-market commodity hedging. Adjusted net income also excluded contributions from discontinued operations of $36.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with $2.2 million in the prior year quarter.
The preliminary operating profit was $58.6 million, a quarterly record, or 13.4 percent, compared with $36.6 million, or 8.4 percent, in the prior year period. The operating profit margin is calculated as a percentage of sales. For the third quarter of 2020, the preliminary income from continuing operations attributable to Koppers and the adjusted net income benefited from a favorable tax rate as a percentage of preliminary pretax income of 18 percent, primarily due to approximately $3 million of favorable tax adjustments.
For the third quarter of 2020, preliminary adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $66.7 million, a quarterly record, or 15.2 percent, compared with $57.1 million, or 13.2 percent, in the prior year quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as a percentage of sales.
Additional items excluded from preliminary adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 totaled $7.0 million of pre-tax benefits, compared with $5.9 million of pre-tax charges in the prior year quarter. For both periods, the adjustments included restructuring expenses as well as non-cash effects related to LIFO and mark-to-market commodity hedging.
Consolidated sales for the third quarter of 2020, on a preliminary basis, were $437.5 million, an increase of $3.3 million, or 0.8 percent, compared with $434.2 million in the prior year quarter, driven by a $3.5 million favorable impact from foreign currency translation.
Sales for the Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS) segment were lower than prior year due to decreased crosstie volumes and certain customer discounts, partially offset by higher demand in its Australian utility pole business and Recovery Resources crosstie disposal business. Nevertheless, RUPS reported improved profitability primarily driven by favorable margin mix as well as effective cost containment measures. The Performance Chemicals (PC) segment reported record sales and record adjusted profitability, as it continued to benefit from strong demand in the U.S. home repair and remodeling markets as well as in international housing and related markets during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While sales and profitability for the Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segment declined from the prior year due to ongoing demand weakness in its end markets, the margin has stabilized and is beginning to show sequential improvement compared with the first half of 2020.
President and CEO Leroy Ball said, "I can't say enough about the efforts of the Koppers team members worldwide who have pulled together throughout this pandemic to deliver record-setting financial performance while continuing to make our Zero Harm culture a priority in how we operate our business. Protecting what matters while preserving the future for all of our stakeholders has never been more important than in 2020 and it will continue to provide the foundation for how we emerge from our current environment stronger than ever."
Third-Quarter Preliminary Financial Performance
- Sales for RUPS of $191.0 million decreased by $7.8 million, or 3.9 percent, compared to sales of $198.8 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding a favorable impact from foreign currency translation of $0.6 million, sales decreased by $8.4 million, or 4.2 percent, from the prior year quarter. The sales decrease was primarily due to lower volumes in the commercial crosstie market along with customer discounts, partly offset by increased demand for utility poles in Australia and crosstie disposal services in the U.S. Operating profit for the third quarter was $15.0 million, or 7.9 percent, compared with operating profit of $11.3 million, or 5.7 percent, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $18.5 million, or 9.7 percent, in the third quarter, compared with $16.9 million, or 8.5 percent, in the prior year quarter. The improved margin was primarily driven by higher profitability in Class I and crosstie disposal businesses, as well as lower selling, general and administrative costs.
- Sales for PC of $147.9 million, a record quarter, increased by $24.0 million, or 19.4 percent, compared to sales of $123.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding an unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation of $0.5 million, sales increased by $24.5 million, or 19.8 percent, from the prior year quarter. The sales increase reflects continued demand for copper-based preservatives in the U.S. driven by strength in the home repair and remodeling markets during the pandemic, along with international markets benefiting from pent-up demand following several months of restrictions associated with the pandemic. Operating profit was $30.4 million, or 20.6 percent, for the third quarter, compared with $11.7 million, or 9.4 percent, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $31.5 million, a record quarter, or 21.3 percent, compared with $17.8 million, or 14.4 percent, in the prior year quarter. The increased profitability was primarily due to higher sales volumes, a favorable product mix, and better absorption on higher production volumes.
- Sales for CMC totaling $98.6 million decreased by $12.9 million, or 11.6 percent, compared to sales of $111.5 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding a favorable impact from foreign currency translation of $3.4 million, sales decreased by $16.3 million, or 14.6 percent, from the prior year quarter. Lower average oil prices, as well as a slowdown of markets during the pandemic, has resulted in lower pricing for carbon pitch and phthalic anhydride and lower demand for carbon black feedstock globally, partly offset by higher volumes of carbon pitch in Australia and phthalic anhydride in North America. Operating profit was $13.7 million, or 13.9 percent, in the third quarter, compared with $14.0 million, or 12.6 percent, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $16.5 million, or 16.7 percent, in the third quarter, compared with $22.6 million, or 20.3 percent, in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year profitability is lower as expected; however, the third-quarter performance reflects a margin recovery in the second half of 2020.
- Capital expenditures for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, were $43.7 million compared with $26.8 million for the prior year period.
- At September 30, 2020, total debt was $809.8 million and, net of cash and cash equivalents, the net debt was $770.3 million, compared with total debt of $901.2 million and net debt of $868.9 million at December 31, 2019. Compared to December 31, 2019, total debt was lower by $91.4 million and net debt was lower by $98.6 million. At September 30, 2020, the company's net leverage ratio was 3.8, compared with 4.3 at December 31, 2019.
2020 Outlook
Although the worldwide effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are continuing to unfold, Koppers expects 2020 sales to be approximately $1.6 billion, compared with sales of $1.65 billion (excluding KJCC) in 2019. The company anticipates that adjusted EBITDA in 2020 will be in the range of $204 million to $210 million, which is higher than its previous forecast of $196 million to $204 million, and compares with $201.1 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is projected to be in the range of $3.65 to $3.90 in 2020, which is higher than its previous estimate of $3.25 to $3.50, and compares with $3.18 in the prior year.
Koppers anticipates investments of $55 million to $60 million in capital expenditures in 2020, which are primarily related to improving the safety and reliability of its existing infrastructure.
Additionally, Koppers plans to reduce debt by approximately $125 million in 2020, which includes proceeds that were received from the KJCC divestiture. Based upon current adjusted EBITDA and debt reduction estimates, net leverage at December 31, 2020, is projected to be between 3.5 and 3.6.
Commenting on the 2020 outlook Mr. Ball said, "The year 2020 is poised to go down as another critical inflection point for Koppers as we expect to set new highs this year in a number of important financial categories in an unprecedented operating environment. The transformation of Koppers that began in 2015 and culminated with the recent sale of our KJCC facility in China has been nothing short of extraordinary. Our vision to create the global leader in wood treatment technologies has been battle-tested over the course of this year and will continue to serve our stakeholders well into the future."
Koppers does not provide reconciliations of guidance for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, net debt or net leverage ratio to comparable GAAP measures, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception. Koppers is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures. These items include restructuring, impairment, non-cash LIFO charges, acquisition-related costs, and non-cash mark-to-market commodity hedging that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include in a GAAP estimate and may be significant.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION
The following tables set forth certain sales and operating data, net of all intersegment transactions, for the company's
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Dollars in millions)
(Preliminary)
(Preliminary)
Net sales:
Railroad and Utility Products and Services
$
191.0
$
198.8
$
590.9
$
564.0
Performance Chemicals
147.9
123.9
396.4
343.7
Carbon Materials and Chemicals
98.6
111.5
288.7
347.2
Total
$
437.5
$
434.2
$
1,276.0
$
1,254.9
Operating profit (loss):
Railroad and Utility Products and Services
$
15.0
$
11.3
$
40.4
$
31.8
Performance Chemicals
30.4
11.7
67.1
38.5
Carbon Materials and Chemicals
13.7
14.0
15.9
30.3
Corporate Unallocated
(0.5)
(0.4)
(1.5)
(1.7)
Total
$
58.6
$
36.6
$
121.9
$
98.9
Operating profit (loss) margin:
Railroad and Utility Products and Services
7.9
%
5.7
%
6.8
%
5.6
%
Performance Chemicals
20.6
%
9.4
%
16.9
%
11.2
%
Carbon Materials and Chemicals
13.9
%
12.6
%
5.5
%
8.7
%
Total
13.4
%
8.4
%
9.6
%
7.9
%
Depreciation and amortization:
Railroad and Utility Products and Services
$
4.9
$
4.8
$
14.8
$
14.4
Performance Chemicals
4.3
4.5
13.2
14.0
Carbon Materials and Chemicals
3.7
4.0
11.7
11.0
Total
$
12.9
$
13.3
$
39.7
$
39.4
Adjusted EBITDA(1):
Railroad and Utility Products and Services
$
18.5
$
16.9
$
55.1
$
50.1
Performance Chemicals
31.5
17.8
77.7
54.2
Carbon Materials and Chemicals
16.5
22.6
30.6
57.8
Corporate Unallocated
0.2
(0.2)
0.5
(1.0)
Total
$
66.7
$
57.1
$
163.9
$
161.1
Adjusted EBITDA margin(2):
Railroad and Utility Products and Services
9.7
%
8.5
%
9.3
%
8.9
%
Performance Chemicals
21.3
%
14.4
%
19.6
%
15.8
%
Carbon Materials and Chemicals
16.7
%
20.3
%
10.6
%
16.6
%
Total
15.2
%
13.2
%
12.8
%
12.8
%
(1)
The tables below describe the adjustments to EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020
and 2019, respectively.
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GAAP sales.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING PROFIT TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA*
(In millions)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Corporate
RUPS
PC
CMC
Unallocated
Consolidated
(Preliminary)
Operating profit (loss)
$
15.0
$
30.4
$
13.7
$
(0.5)
$
58.6
Other income (loss)
(0.3)
0.7
(0.2)
0.7
0.9
Depreciation and amortization
4.9
4.3
3.7
0.0
12.9
Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges
1.3
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.3
EBITDA with noncontrolling interest
$
20.9
$
35.4
$
17.2
$
0.2
$
73.7
Unusual items impacting EBITDA:
CMC restructuring
0.0
0.0
1.4
0.0
1.4
Non-cash LIFO benefit
(2.9)
0.0
(2.1)
0.0
(5.0)
RUPS treating plant closures
0.5
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
Mark-to-market commodity hedging
0.0
(3.9)
0.0
0.0
(3.9)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
18.5
$
31.5
$
16.5
$
0.2
$
66.7
Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA (excluding
27.8
%
47.4
%
24.8
%
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING PROFIT TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA*
(In millions)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Corporate
RUPS
PC
CMC
Unallocated
Consolidated
Operating profit (loss)
$
11.3
$
11.7
$
14.0
$
(0.4)
$
36.6
Other income (loss)
(0.6)
0.3
0.0
0.2
(0.1)
Depreciation and amortization
4.8
4.5
4.0
0.0
13.3
Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges
0.0
0.0
1.3
0.0
1.3
EBITDA with noncontrolling interest
$
15.5
$
16.5
$
19.3
$
(0.2)
$
51.1
Unusual items impacting EBITDA:
CMC restructuring
0.0
0.0
3.3
0.0
3.3
Non-cash LIFO expense
1.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.2
RUPS treating plant closures
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Mark-to-market commodity hedging
0.0
1.3
0.0
0.0
1.3
Adjusted EBITDA
$
16.9
$
17.8
$
22.6
$
(0.2)
$
57.1
Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA (excluding
29.5
%
31.1
%
39.4
%
* A reconciliation of segment net income to adjusted segment EBITDA is not available without unreasonable efforts as we
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING PROFIT TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA*
(In millions)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Corporate
RUPS
PC
CMC
Unallocated
Consolidated
(Preliminary)
Operating profit (loss)
$
40.4
$
67.1
$
15.9
$
(1.5)
$
121.9
Other income (loss)
(0.9)
1.6
(0.8)
2.0
1.9
Depreciation and amortization
14.8
13.2
11.7
0.0
39.7
Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges
2.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
2.0
EBITDA with noncontrolling interest
$
56.3
$
81.9
$
26.8
$
0.5
$
165.5
Unusual items impacting net income:
CMC restructuring
0.0
0.0
7.4
0.0
7.4
Non-cash LIFO benefit
(5.2)
0.0
(3.6)
0.0
(8.8)
RUPS treating plant closures
4.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
4.0
Mark-to-market commodity hedging
0.0
(4.2)
0.0
0.0
(4.2)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
55.1
$
77.7
$
30.6
$
0.5
$
163.9
Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA
33.7
%
47.6
%
18.7
%
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING PROFIT TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA*
(In millions)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
Corporate
RUPS
PC
CMC
Unallocated
Consolidated
Operating profit (loss)
$
31.8
$
38.5
$
30.3
$
(1.7)
$
98.9
Other income (loss)
(1.1)
1.8
(1.0)
0.7
0.4
Depreciation and amortization
14.4
14.0
11.0
0.0
39.4
Depreciation in impairment and restructuring charges
0.0
0.0
2.6
0.0
2.6
EBITDA with noncontrolling interest
$
45.1
$
54.3
$
42.9
$
(1.0)
$
141.3
Unusual items impacting net income:
CMC restructuring
0.0
0.0
14.6
0.0
14.6
Non-cash LIFO expense
4.6
0.0
0.3
0.0
4.9
RUPS treating plant closures
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.4
Mark-to-market commodity hedging
0.0
(0.1)
0.0
0.0
(0.1)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
50.1
$
54.2
$
57.8
$
(1.0)
$
161.1
Adj. EBITDA % of Consolidated Adj. EBITDA (excluding
30.9
%
33.4
%
35.7
%
*A reconciliation of segment net income to adjusted segment EBITDA is not available without unreasonable efforts as we
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In millions)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Preliminary)
(Preliminary)
Net income
$
75.5
$
20.5
$
102.4
$
47.2
Interest expense
11.8
15.4
38.6
47.3
Depreciation and amortization
12.9
13.3
39.7
39.4
Depreciation in impairment and restructuring
1.3
1.3
2.0
2.6
Income taxes
8.6
2.9
14.8
9.7
Discontinued operations
(36.4)
(2.2)
(32.0)
(5.0)
EBITDA with noncontrolling interests
73.7
51.2
165.5
141.2
Unusual items impacting net income
Impairment, restructuring and plant closure costs
1.8
3.5
11.3
15.0
Non-cash LIFO (benefit) expense
(4.9)
1.1
(8.7)
5.0
Mark-to-market commodity hedging
(3.9)
1.3
(4.2)
(0.1)
Total adjustments
(7.0)
5.9
(1.6)
19.9
Adjusted EBITDA
$
66.7
$
57.1
$
163.9
$
161.1
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KOPPERS AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(In millions)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Preliminary)
(Preliminary)
Net income attributable to Koppers
$
75.6
$
19.9
$
103.4
$
46.0
Unusual items impacting net income
Impairment, restructuring and plant closure costs
3.3
5.8
14.7
20.3
Non-cash LIFO (benefit) expense
(4.7)
1.2
(8.7)
4.9
Mark-to-market commodity hedging
(3.9)
1.2
(4.2)
(0.1)
Total adjustments
(5.3)
8.2
1.8
25.1
Adjustments to income tax and noncontrolling interests
Income tax on adjustments to pre-tax income
1.3
(2.1)
(0.4)
(7.6)
Noncontrolling interest
(0.1)
0.6
(1.0)
1.2
Effect on adjusted net income
(4.1)
6.7
0.4
18.7
Adjusted net income including discontinued operations
71.5
26.6
103.8
64.7
Discontinued operations
(36.4)
(2.2)
(32.0)
(5.0)
Adjusted net income attributable to Koppers
$
35.1
$
24.4
$
71.8
$
59.7
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE AND
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
(In millions except share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Preliminary)
(Preliminary)
Income from continuing operations attributable to
$
39.1
$
18.3
$
70.4
$
42.2
Net income attributable to Koppers
$
75.6
$
19.9
$
103.4
$
46.0
Adjusted net income attributable to Koppers
$
35.1
$
24.4
$
71.8
$
59.7
Denominator for diluted earnings per share (in
21,380
21,030
21,227
20,908
Earnings per share:
Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations
$
1.83
$
0.86
$
3.33
$
2.02
Diluted earnings per share - net income
$
3.53
$
0.94
$
4.88
$
2.20
Adjusted earnings per share
$
1.64
$
1.16
$
3.38
$
2.86
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT TO NET DEBT AND NET LEVERAGE RATIO
(In millions)
Twelve months ended
September 30,
2020
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
September 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
(Preliminary)
Total Debt
$
809.8
$
907.1
$
953.2
$
901.2
$
959.1
$
1,001.0
Less: Cash
39.5
33.0
54.2
32.3
30.8
38.1
Net Debt
$
770.3
$
874.1
$
899.0
$
868.9
$
928.3
$
962.9
Adjusted EBITDA
$
203.7
$
194.2
$
197.9
$
201.1
$
206.6
$
203.4
Net Leverage Ratio
3.8
4.5
4.5
4.3
4.5
4.7
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
ON A LATEST TWELVE MONTH BASIS
(In millions)
Twelve months ended
September 30,
2020
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
September 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
(Preliminary)
Net income
$
119.5
$
67.4
$
52.4
$
67.4
$
44.8
$
31.4
Interest expense
52.9
56.6
59.8
61.9
63.4
62.2
Depreciation and amortization
54.4
54.9
54.3
54.6
53.5
52.0
Income tax provision
8.1
(0.6)
(0.6)
0.0
11.9
17.7
Discontinued operations,
(30.6)
3.6
3.4
(3.7)
(5.7)
(1.4)
EBITDA
204.3
181.9
169.3
180.2
167.9
161.9
Unusual items impacting net
income:
Impairment, restructuring
16.8
18.5
18.8
20.4
26.1
27.2
Non-cash LIFO (benefit)
(9.2)
(3.1)
2.8
4.5
11.2
11.6
Mark-to-market
(8.2)
(3.1)
7.0
(4.0)
1.3
1.1
Acquisition and exit
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
1.6
Adjusted EBITDA with
noncontrolling interests
$
203.7
$
194.2
$
197.9
$
201.1
$
206.6
$
203.4
