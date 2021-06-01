MEADVILLE, Pa., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Christian and Alcohol": an informative compilation of answers produced to clarify the Bible's stand when it comes to the consumption of alcoholic beverages. "The Christian and Alcohol" is the creation of published author Kouabran Amangoua, an engineer expert in Rural Electrification who obtained a higher diploma in Theology (DST) from the Bibledoc, Biblical Institute in Alexandria, USA. He is a loving husband, doting father, and functions as elder in the church.
Amangoua shares, "According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO) published in 2014, alcohol is responsible for just over 5 percent of deaths worldwide, more than AIDS, tuberculosis, or violence. This rate is 25 percent in the twenty to thirty-nine age group. On a spiritual level, the controversy surrounding the consumption of alcohol by Christians continues to fuel conversations. One wonders if alcohol is really banned from consumption by Christians. And if so, is it absolutely? This second edition of this book, revised and enriched, provides some answers to these concerns and questions. It offers sustainable solutions for those who want to break their dependence on alcohol."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kouabran Amangoua's new book is an honest and satisfactory edition that answers all the questions and eases the worries regarding alcohol consumption.
