MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Everybody's Napping but Me": a delightful tale of young motherhood. "Everybody's Napping but Me" is the creation of published author Kristen Jablonski, a loving wife and mother who rejoices in motherhood while balancing being a woman of God, wife, partner, part-time nurse, sister, and friend.
Jablonski shares, "Every time this new mom tries to close her eyes, She looks around the house to a find a new surprise.
"This book will leave you with a laugh and a smile, but mom's next nap? That might be a while…"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristen Jablonski's new book is an entertaining story of a young mother tending to the many demands of motherhood and the joy that comes along with it.
With a charming story and vibrant imagery, parents and young readers will find a delightful family tale within the pages of this lovely children's book.
View a synopsis of "Everybody's Napping but Me" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Everybody's Napping but Me" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
