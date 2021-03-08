MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When Mom Doesn't Feel Good": a fascinating account that unfolds a life-changing story filled with moral lessons for children. "When Mom Doesn't Feel Good" is the creation of published author Kristen L. Rorabaugh, a mother who enjoys spending time with her family and supporting children through her work in the elementary school setting.
Rorabaugh writes, "You know your mom loves you so very much. But some days, Mom just isn't herself. Just like you, she may be sad, sick, in pain, or just incredibly tired. Not only are these days challenging for Mom, but they are also difficult for her family members, especially her kids."
"When your mom doesn't feel good, there are still many ways to show her you love her, care for her, and want to be there for her. She may not be able to say thank you at the time, but her heart will notice every single act of kindness."
"This story can give you some ideas to show Mom you care for her on the good days and not-so-good days. It might even help you come up with your very own ideas to help Mom when she goes through hard times."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristen L. Rorabaugh's new book reminds children of the never-ending love of a mother and how they can reciprocate the love they receive from her.
