MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What If Round Wasn't Around?": a fun and lyrical children's tale that teaches the importance of the circle. "What If Round Wasn't Around?" is the creation of published author Kristen Young, a loving wife and mother of two who works as the director of communications for a large health insurance company located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Young shares, "What if round wasn't around? Can you imagine how that would make your everyday life different? Could you ride a bike? Eat a lollipop? Are there any games that you couldn't play? Join us in this fun adventure of imagination to see how different things would be if round just wasn't around!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristen Young's new book is an enjoyable opportunity to practice shapes with young readers.
With a simple story and vibrant illustrations, young ones will become engaged with the lesson found within.
View a synopsis of "What If Round Wasn't Around?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "What If Round Wasn't Around?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What If Round Wasn't Around?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
