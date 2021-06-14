MEADVILLE, Pa., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Shelly the Turtle": a pure and profound story about the turtle named Shelly who was urged by his friends to do something he's not comfortable to do. In this read, the author shows how it is significant to believe in one's gut feeling and prioritize personal peace over anything else. "Shelly the Turtle" is the creation of published author Kristi Argyle, a talented writer, illustrator, artist, and caring mother and grandmother. She currently lives in Newport Beach, California.
Argyle shares, "This is a story about a turtle that took time to listen to God and his intuition before making a decision. When he wasn't sure what to do when his friends wanted him to do something that wasn't right for him, he had them wait and check in with himself and God first. He went inside his shell and listened. When he felt peaceful, he responded with a great idea that was right for him and everyone else. He was wise to take care of himself first and listen to God. It was a fabulous and fun day for Shelly and his friends enjoying the sunshine. They were grateful to God for the beautiful day of their friendship."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristi Argyle's new book is a substantive story written for young minds who may have been dealing with pressure within the environment they're in.
View a synopsis of "Shelly the Turtle" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Shelly the Turtle" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Shelly the Turtle," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing