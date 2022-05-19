"You Are Brave. You Are Strong. You Are Kind." from Christian Faith Publishing author Kristin Snow is an interactive experience for both parents and young readers as concepts of faith are explored in a creative and encouraging format.
Snow shares, "Dorothy is just a little girl that doesn't know who God has created her to be. She cannot even imagine all of the many ways that God has made her to be brave, strong, and kind. But when Dorothy starts dreaming every night, she begins to travel through the Bible to amazing places and learns exactly who God has made her to be! Come along with Dorothy as she learns who God says she is and in turn how much He loves us all."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristin Snow's new book features enjoyable illustrations crafted by Mark Milner.
Snow's creative and encouraging approach is certain to resonate with readers from any background as they explore questions of faith with a sweet little girl and her doting grandmother.
