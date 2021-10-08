MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Consider It Pure Joy": a potent example of the resiliency of the human spirit when guarded through faith. "Consider It Pure Joy" is the creation of published author Kristina M, who was born and raised in the Midwestern United States and currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona.
Kristina M shares, "Our home in Madison was in a pleasant neighborhood. Across the street was a charming wooded area with a creek running through it.
"It was all potentially ideal.
"When I was very young, I remember feeling safe and content. I even remember thinking that my parents were perfect. I'm sure most young children do.
"Then a stark dichotomy began forming between the real world and the world that existed in our home.
"I kept praying that one day I would wake up and find the whole thing had been a bad dream. Or I would find an answer that would make it OK.
"My answer came from the infinite wisdom of God. His answers touch us at our core – because they are familiar, like coming home.
"They help us better understand the present world -- so that we can leave it behind.
"I was not alone.
"I just didn't know it yet."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristina M's new book is a powerful tale of strength and healing.
Consumers can purchase "Consider It Pure Joy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Consider It Pure Joy," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
