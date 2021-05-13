MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Prepare to Overcome: A Believer's Response to God's Call to Intimacy": a life-changing read that encourages one to get back on the right track as the day of the Revelation is just around the corner. Found within the pages are important Bible verses that will help one to prep not just their mind and heart, but also their soul. "Prepare to Overcome: A Believer's Response to God's Call to Intimacy'' is the creation of published author Kristos Parakletos, a deeply insightful student of the Word.
Parakletos shares, "Prepare to Overcome: A Believer's Response to God's Call to Intimacy. The signs of the times, the end of the age, the last days, are words and phrases we are hearing more and more. Indeed, the signs are surrounding us and for those with eyes to see, the end of the age is surely drawing near. But what does that mean, exactly, in a practical, day-to-day response for a child of God? Is it just enough to know our place in history? Jesus admonished the Pharisees and Sadducees for their inability to discern the signs of the times; believers are exhorted to watch and be sober, but then what? Are there things to do in preparation? It is a great privilege as a believer to be chosen by God to live in so significant a time in history. The references to the last days in the Bible build to an ever-increasing crescendo until reaching its full culmination in the proclamations of Revelation to overcome. To overcome is to be victorious, undefeated, to prevail; by default, to not be overcome. As students of Bible prophecy regarding the last days in which we live, it becomes apparent that the Overcomers are an elite company defined by God as His choice ones, superior in their humility, and therefore victorious in their day. They are likened to the Obedient, the Royal Priesthood, the bride, the messenger of the Lord, and His Zadok priest. Contrary to the assumption of many, not all qualify; there are conditions that must be met. In the end, the only opinion that will matter on the great and terrible day of the Lord is His; all people would do well to know what it is. Indeed, there is much to prepare to overcome."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristos Parakletos' new book reveals that God, through His Word and by His Spirit, assures that anyone who believes in Him need not fear the day of His return.
