"The Story of You": a wonderful storytelling of how babies are formed in the womb and how the parents prepare for the new addition to the family. "The Story of You" is the creation of published author Krystle Joy DeGraide, a writer living in Central Florida. She has been a chief operating officer in the insurance industry, a financial controller in a software and digital marketing industry, and an entrepreneur in interior design and health and wellness industries. She has a passion for sharing the truth and beauty of inception, pregnancy, and birth.
DeGraide shares, "In The Story of You, the reader can walk a child through the journey of when they were in the womb. Fill them in with all the wonder of how their little bodies formed and all the exciting events that took place up until the day they were finally lying in their parent's arms."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Krystle Joy DeGraide's new book is a creatively told journey of a baby inside the womb of their mother. Illustrated in vibrant colors, young kids will learn from this book and appreciate their existence much more.
