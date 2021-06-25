MEADVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Alive: A True Story": an honest reveal of how one man gained a clearer perspective of death and the afterlife. This is stemmed from the true events in his life and the aftermath of this one incident. "Alive: A True Story" is the creation of published author Kurt Richard Spinner, a writer who works in property management. He also serves on the board of directors at his community.
Spinner shares, "Death, dying, and the dreary theory of the afterlife. These taboo topics are talked about minimally throughout our culture unless attending a mourning service. Alive is a true personal account detailing a near-death experience that a New Jersey native had while in his twenties.
"Originally wished to keep quiet, the individual later felt compelled to publish his story in order to have it out there for others to know. That every single person will one day die. A notion not too many are concerned about. Including himself, until having to deal with dying first handedly."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kurt Richard Spinner's new book inspires readers to look from the lens of someone who dealt with dying in his twenties. This manuscript wishes to open the eyes of many and bring them enlightenment.
View a synopsis of "Alive: A True Story" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Alive: A True Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Alive: A True Story," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing