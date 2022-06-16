"The Adventures of Cowboy Coy and Flapjack" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kyla Price is a fun-filled day at the ranch as a young boy finds a mother sheep in need of assistance.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Cowboy Coy and Flapjack": a lighthearted and imaginative tale of life on the ranch. "The Adventures of Cowboy Coy and Flapjack" is the creation of published author Kyla Price, a dedicated wife, mother, and businesswoman.
Price shares, "The Adventures of Cowboy Coy and Flapjack will be a series of fictional stories about a modern-day little cowboy who is trying to prove to his family how grown up he is.
"His day starts off as any other day on the ranch, but today will be a little different. Cowboy Coy gets to stay home with his big brothers while his parents go to town. He completes his chores, saddles his horse, and saves the day by rescuing a baby sheep!
"All in a day's work for a cowboy, and he can't wait to share it with his family at supper. But first, we say grace!
"Tag along with Cowboy Coy for more adventures to come!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kyla Price's new book will engage the imagination as young readers race along with an earnest young cowboy on a mission.
Price offers readers a delightful fiction that brings ranch life into the homes of children of any background.
