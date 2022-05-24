"Let's Make America, America Again" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kyle Bloodsworth is a thought-provoking look into the government and how it was once on a solid foundation of religion.
Bloodsworth shares, "It's no accident that you are reading this book. If you are like a lot of Americans who feel disconnected from our government, you are not alone. There has never been a time in American history where we have almost no influence on our democracy, and our representatives do not represent you or the states they were elected to represent. Personally, I have never in my lifetime witnessed the magnitude of self-serving politicians in Congress. With no regard to truth or effort to examine the needs of our population, the average working American feels hopeless to get our representatives to agree or compromise on anything of value to the American population. And the most disappointing truth is, they take their stand based on partisan politics.
"It is time to get back to basics and find the truth that our forefathers based the constitution when they drafted it. One nation, under God, guaranteed inalienable rights, which I am witnessing vanishing before our very eyes. We have rampant racism, intolerable police behavior, and tactics, and really when you encounter law enforcement, you are presumed guilty whether there is any evidence or not. Our forefathers and the men and women who have built or constructed our system of justice, regarded rights as sacred, and anyone accused of anything was innocent until proven guilty, but the opposite exists. In America, you get as much justice as you can afford."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kyle Bloodsworth's new book is an insightful observation into the current events and decisions of the government and how it directly relates to the events that transpired in the Bible
