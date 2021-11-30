MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Reflections from Africa": a thoughtful discussion of the author's journey through Burundi, Africa. "Reflections from Africa" is the creation of published author Kyle Reber.
Reber shares, "In this book, the author describes his rather eye-opening experience of witnessing an entirely different culture from his two weeks in Burundi, Africa. He will give you a taste of the life there based on his journal that he kept throughout the entire trip. You will read things that will bring laughter, crying, introspection, and everything in between. Enjoy being a part of the narrative as he takes you through the urban and rural parts of Burundi and reflects upon things that were going on in his heart."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kyle Reber's new book offers readers a unique perspective as he recounts this memorable experience.
Reber welcomes readers to travel back to Burundi through this reflective and nostalgic work.
Consumers can purchase "Reflections from Africa" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
