MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "These Are....": a delightful story of maternal love. "These Are...." is the creation of published author Kylie McIntosh, a loving wife and mother who graduated from Louisiana State University.
McIntosh shares, "This is the story of a young mother who holds her newborn son and takes note of some of the many things she does not want to forget about him as a baby. From his little fingers and toes to the face he makes when he goes number two, parents and children alike will love reading about the many things a baby does that a parent never wants to forget."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kylie McIntosh's new book is a heartening testament to the deep bond between a mother and her child.
McIntosh presents an uplifting narrative that explores the joys of motherhood and the importance of cherishing each moment.
