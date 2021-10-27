MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "These Are....": a delightful story of maternal love. "These Are...." is the creation of published author Kylie McIntosh, a loving wife and mother who graduated from Louisiana State University.

McIntosh shares, "This is the story of a young mother who holds her newborn son and takes note of some of the many things she does not want to forget about him as a baby. From his little fingers and toes to the face he makes when he goes number two, parents and children alike will love reading about the many things a baby does that a parent never wants to forget."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kylie McIntosh's new book is a heartening testament to the deep bond between a mother and her child.

McIntosh presents an uplifting narrative that explores the joys of motherhood and the importance of cherishing each moment.

View a synopsis of "These Are...." on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "These Are...." at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "These Are....," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

