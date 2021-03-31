MEADVILLE, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "She": a children's book to aid parents in easing their children into the process of divorce and the experience of seeing their parents find love again in other people. "She" is the creation of published author KZ Temple, a Christian writer and now a published author.
Temple shares, "The book She came about after seeing so many children struggling because of their parents' divorce. They felt torn and were not ready to see their mom or dad with someone else. I believe this book will give insight to parents on what goes through their little one's mind, and how delicately they should handle the transition. I honestly believe that our children desire the love and attention from both of their parents, even when the household dynamic changes. Parents integrating a new love into their lives is possible, but maybe a little difficult in the beginning."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, KZ Temple's new book is a comforting effort to help children through the overwhelming process of their parents' divorce, and seeing their parents find happiness in other people. It illustrates how happiness can exist for both parents and them, and how love can grow abundant, even in separation.
