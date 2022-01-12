MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Why Are They Saying Jesus Is Coming Back?": a helpful discussion of common questions faced by young believers. "Why Are They Saying Jesus Is Coming Back?" is the creation of published author L. Kathleen Cline, a loving wife and teacher at Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville, Alabama, who also serves as a Sunday school teacher to ninth and tenth grade girls.
Cline shares, "All the kids gathered at Mr. Rock to enjoy a sunny Sunday afternoon. Hosea asked what he thought was a simple question, 'Why are all the adults talking about Jesus coming back?' That simple question ignites a flurry of questions from the kids. Why Are They Saying Jesus Is Coming Back? is an exciting conversation with all of Rich's friends and Mr. Rock concerning the end times. Unfortunately, Isaiah's bad habit of sleeping in church has him questioning every godly concept. Thank goodness Mr. Rock corrects all the confusion by telling them God's truth. Discover with the gang what the phrase 'Jesus is coming' actually means."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. Kathleen Cline's new book will delight and inspire as a group of friends learn more about God's truth.
Cline shares in hopes of helping young believers on their journey to living a life of devoted faith.
