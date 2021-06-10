MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Legacies": an encouraging assortment of faith-based stories. "Legacies" is the creation of published author L.M. Haynes, a devoted husband and loving father who works as a licensed land surveyor and enjoys illustration as a hobby.
Haynes shares, "It is the simpler things in life that we leave behind that become our most enduring legacies. It can be just a thought or an idea, a holiday tradition, or the lessons taught to us by a faith in God.
"Please join me as we share five short stories about parenting, traditions, unconditional love, deep faith in times of sorrow, and the greatest legacy of all."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L.M. Haynes's new book is a powerful selection of stories that examine what one is leaving behind for those who will follow in their footsteps.
From Christmas traditions to the pain of losing a loved one, this collection is certain to pull at the reader's heartstrings as they consider the underlying messages found within each story.
View a synopsis of "Legacies" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Legacies" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Legacies," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
