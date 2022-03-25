"Lynacia's Dragon" from Christian Faith Publishing author L. M. Walsh is a delightful adaptation of the familiar damsel in distress fables of old that finds a young woman learning that sometimes one needs to save themself.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lynacia's Dragon": an empowering fairy tale for young women. "Lynacia's Dragon" is the creation of published author L. M. Walsh.
Walsh shares, "The story of Lynacia is a twist on the fairy tales of old where it was a Prince that rescues the girl from her fate to obtain the happily ever after. Join Lynacia on her adventure as she learns to overcome her fear, defeat the dragon that imprisons her and achieve the freedom she longs for. All with a happily ever after by listening to her inner child."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. M. Walsh's new book will delight and entertain as readers witness Lynacia's journey through unexpected dangers.
Walsh offers readers a unique, yet familiar, tale within the pages of this enjoyable tale of determination, strength, and personal growth.
