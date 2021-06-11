MEADVILLE, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Love": a spiritual offering for children. "God's Love" is the creation of published author L. Parent, a wife, mother, and grandmother who has worked as a caregiver to many.
Parent shares, "It's simple. God's Love. God loves you! No matter who you are or what you have done, God loves you! He gives us His promises and His words to help us in any situation. Call on Him. He hears you!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. Parent's new book is an enjoyable exploration of Bible verses.
With vibrant imagery and relevant scripture, Parent provides a selection of key points that illustrate how God works to encourage, protect, and provide strength to those who have faith.
View a synopsis of "God's Love" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "God's Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God's Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
