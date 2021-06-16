MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Degraded to Elevated: Five Steps to Leave the Strip Club and Walk into Your Purpose": a potent exploration of life as an exotic dancer. "Degraded to Elevated: Five Steps to Leave the Strip Club and Walk into Your Purpose" is the creation of published author, Lacresia Williams, a former exotic dancer who broke out of that lifestyle to earn a master's degree in criminal justice in hopes of attending law school. The author currently works for the federal government and is a loving mother to two beloved children.
After four long years of being an exotic dancer in the strip clubs of Baltimore, Lacresia found herself indulging in the lifestyle that would soon take her deeper into a hole she couldn't escape. In a world full of drugs, alcohol, and lust, she knew she had to escape the scene eventually. No amount of money would compromise her morals and values any longer. People admired her and asked her about the lifestyle constantly. However, instead of telling them about the eye-catching glitz and glam, she would give them the honest truth about the lifestyle past the money and the behind the scenes that no one sees or could ever imagine. After Lacresia finally escaped, she explains how once she left the lifestyle, she became a successful black woman with many accomplishments. She explains how she started all over from the bottom with her back against the wall plenty of times to make her way to the very top by the grace of God. Lacresia explains her views on being an exotic dancer. She explains being drugged at one time, how no one saw her more than what she was doing, to becoming a master's degree holder, having a great career, and being an author. Lacresia gives five steps to escape the lifestyle to walk into your God-given purpose. She believes she has a gift and God has chosen her to go through this journey to inspire others that may need a little guidance.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lacresia Williams' new book is an eye-opening exploration of the dangers of working as an exotic dancer.
Ms. Williams shares a tale with open honesty as details of a dangerous past are brought to light. Read along to see how the author was able to escape the bonds of a risky lifestyle.
