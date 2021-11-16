PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personal injury law firm Laffey, Bucci & Kent is pleased to announce that attorney Brian Kent recently spoke at the Perrin Conferences Sexual Abuse Litigation & Coverage Conference on October 28.
This conference provided a platform for thought leaders in sexual abuse litigation and coverage to advance discourse on these important subjects. It also serves as an opportunity for defense and plaintiff attorneys, in-house counsel, and insurance professionals to network and share knowledge.
As a former sex crimes unit prosecutor, Kent is a passionate advocate for justice for all crime victims. He has nearly 16 years of legal experience specializing in representing survivors of abuse, assault, and exploitation. Kent has handled several high-profile cases, including representing survivors of former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky, and survivors of abuse at the hands of Catholic priests. He also represented survivors of abuse by Judge William Bradley, a case that resulted in Bradley's removal from the bench, disbarment, and admission to the abuse as part of the settlement.
Active in national and local crime victim advocacy, Kent serves on the board of directors of Child USA. He also serves as a board member of The National Crime Victim Bar Association. To learn more, visit the firm's website.
About Laffey, Bucci & Kent
The law firm was founded in 2009 by Jeff Laffey, Paul Bucci & Brian Kent. Each attorney brings a wealth of trial experience to the firm. Combined, attorneys at the firm have over 50 years of experience and have obtained over $200 million for their clients. In addition to crime victim injury cases, the firm handles a variety of personal injury matters including work injuries, construction accidents, defective product injuries, auto injuries and more.
Media Contact
Matt Henderson, Furia Rubel, 724-331-7525, matt@furiarubel.com
SOURCE Laffey, Bucci & Kent, LLP