PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personal injury law firm Laffey, Bucci & Kent has moved its primary office from Broad and Walnut Streets in Philadelphia to "The Ludlow at East Market" located at 1100 Ludlow Street, Suite 300. The firm designed the space to its exact specifications for maximum efficiency, productivity, safe collaboration and client service. In addition, attorneys and professional staff will have the option to return to work in the office beginning May 10, 2021.
Managing partner, Jeffrey Laffey said, "We are grateful to all the men and women laborers who worked during the pandemic to get the office space renovated and completed. It is due to their bravery that we're able to return to the office in our new and expanded space." He said, "It will be the first time since March 2020 that our professionals will have the opportunity to work in an office now that pandemic restrictions are lifting. Working from home or the office will remain optional as we navigate the changes."
Built with 100% Philadelphia union labor, Laffey, Bucci & Kent designed the space and incorporated health and safety protocols in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the firm has added technologically advanced audio/visual equipment. Unlike many Pennsylvania law firms that have recently downsized, Laffey, Bucci & Kent has increased its space from 4,863 to 11,588 square feet (nearly 140%), to accommodate the firm's continued growth. In the first quarter of 2021, the firm added seven professionals: two law school graduates awaiting their bar exam results, one former assistant district attorney, three paralegals and one office administrator.
East Market is managed by SSH Real Estate. It is the home of Mom's Organic Market, The Design Center, and the offices of architectural firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson. The building is EPA LEED-certified, provides open floor plans, has 14-foot ceilings, on-site garage parking and bike storage, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
About Laffey, Bucci & Kent
The law firm was founded in 2009 by Jeff Laffey, Paul Bucci & Brian Kent. Each attorney brings a wealth of trial experience to the firm. Combined, attorneys at the firm have over 50 years of experience and have obtained over $200 million for their clients. In addition to crime victim injury cases, the firm handles a variety of personal injury matters including work injuries, construction accidents, defective product injuries, auto injuries and more.
