HARLEYSVILLE, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnBord, LLC, an automated client onboarding platform, announces that Laidlaw Wealth Management has adopted the OnBord software to streamline its client onboarding process.
The OnBord technology was designed by an RIA to eliminate the constant back and forth between the firm and client when capturing client information, creating a great user experience through our digital onboarding system, significantly reducing NIGO rates while simplifying compliance procedures.
Standard onboarding processes for financial organizations have room for significant improvement as:
- It takes ten days to manually prepare the documentation process.
- Firms experience a 58% productivity loss with manual data and gathering documentation.
- The average person receives 121 emails per day, equating to email overload.
"We are pleased to partner with the Laidlaw Wealth Management team to transform their client onboarding process into a white glove experience," said Nick Bernardo, CEO of OnBord.
OnBord has gained traction in the financial services space and has plans to broaden its reach to offer its technology to other industries such as government agencies, construction companies, and service providers.
"We believe the OnBord platform will provide our team with an efficient and scalable tool allowing both our Advisors and Support Team the ability to spend more time working directly with our clients and less on paperwork," said Keith Hassan, COO of Laidlaw Wealth Management.
About OnBord LLC
Founded in 2020, OnBord offers a secure platform with automated compliance features to financial services organizations that saves time and money onboarding new clients. The technology was created by an RIA whose team was frustrated with its outdated and inefficient client onboarding process. OnBord technology integrates with an organization's CRM, compliance forms, and advisory agreements. To learn more, visit http://www.OnBord.io
About Laidlaw Wealth Management
Laidlaw Wealth Management is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor with offices in NY, NJ, FL, and CA. Custody & Clearing services are provided thru Charles Schwab & Co. (SCHW NYSE). For more information, please visit: https://laidlawwealthmanagement.com
