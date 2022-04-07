"Protected for a Purpose" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lalita Walker is a powerful story of hope and God's grace as readers witness an unexpected journey of faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Protected for a Purpose": a potent reminder of the strength and healing power of God's love. "Protected for a Purpose" is the creation of published author Lalita Walker.
Walker shares, "This is a real-life tragic story of a child, in constant agony and torment. A girl who's shifted between life and death, with a host of catastrophes. Stripped, beaten, and scandalized by a predator. Left to experience life without direction, while on the run. But even then, Jesus Christ had other plans and a purpose for her life. Sending the greatest gift she would ever know. The good news of the Gospel. A door that leads to salvation, transformation, and a new life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lalita Walker's new book will encourage readers who have faced similar hardships to lean into God's promise.
Walker shares a story of hope, salvation, and spiritual growth within the pages of this emotionally charged work.
Consumers can purchase "Protected for a Purpose" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
