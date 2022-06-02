"The Works of Thomas Peters" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lamar Johnson is an inspiring story of a young man who finds unexpected encouragement and spiritual guidance during mission work in Ethiopia.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Works of Thomas Peters": a potent and engaging message of living a Christ-centered life. "The Works of Thomas Peters" is the creation of published author Lamar Johnson, a dedicated husband, proud father, and an Army veteran with over twenty years of service in the Department of Defense. Johnson also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business from Troy University.
Johnson shares, "The Works of Thomas Peters is a Fiction Christian book about a young man who tries to find his passion and place in life. He leaves his home in Georgia, much to the dismay of his parents, joining the Peacemakers and immersing himself in the community for change, impacting the country of Ethiopia.
"During his stay in Ethiopia, he meets a humble and meek man of God who teaches him biblical truths and integrates the Word of God in every concept of his life. Thomas wants what Mr. Jude has, which is the wisdom of God, humility, gentleness, favor, and wealth. Thomas is diligent in listening to Mr. Jude and desires a personal relationship with Christ. Using biblical scriptures, this fiction book offers Christ-centered wisdom, forgiveness, and wealth-building principles, helping him discover that the true wealth of God comes from loving God and loving His people."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lamar Johnson's new book will draw readers in from the start as they witness the evolution of a young man's faith.
Johnson weaves a careful tale of faith, uncertainty, and ultimately trusting in God's plan within the pages of this compelling fiction.
